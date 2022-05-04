Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Set The Bar For Higher Next Season

Herro says he wants to be an All-Star next year

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has already accomplished one goal. 

Now, he has his sights set on the next one. 

After winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Award Tuesday, Herro said he's already focused on his next accolade. 

“I want to be an All-Star next year or two, just continue to get better,” Herro told reporters shortly after winning the award. “I want to be able to make another jump that I made this year, just make another one next, and just continue to keep progressing, and hope one day be an All-Star.”

Herro, who is in his third season out of Kentucky, led all reserves in scoring this season. He is coming off a 25-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Game 3 is Wednesday at FTX Arena. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Herro thrived in the role of Sixth Man because of his willingness to accept it. He is the first Heat player to win the award. 

“Like I said, just coming into the year, the role for me was sixth man, and my teammates and coaches allowed me to be myself,” Herro said. “I’m usually best when I’m scoring the ball and having the ball in my hands. And like I said, my teammates trust and that’s why it worked out.”

