Next Step For Tyler Herro Is Becoming A Better Playmaker

Tyler Herro ready to take his game to another level

Miami Heat is playing the best basketball of his career.

Now, the question is this: what's the next step?

“I just think he’s confident in what he’s doing," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "He worked on his craft extremely hard this summer. I think he’s just understanding his spots on the floor. He’s just getting to his spot and vaulting up and elevating. Throughout the season I think he’s figured out that we need him to get 18-25 points for us to be a successful group long-term."

Lowry said Herro is working on being a facilitator.

"I feel like his next level is him becoming a better playmaker," Lowry said. "He’ll become a better passer and creator, but still get to his spots and be able to do both things as well as each other.”

Herro, who is the leading candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging a career-high 20.9 points.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about what’s next," Herro said. "I’m just continuing to learn every single game. Just different coverages, other ways to effect the game besides scoring. Try to play-make for my teammates and just be more efficient night in and night out. Just continue to try to work at it. Whatever comes with it, that’s what comes with it.”

