Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Comfortable Playing Off the Bench

The evolution of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro continued in Thursday's season-opening victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He scored a game-high 27 points and continues show he's comfortable playing off the bench. Herro said he feels his game has gone to another level.

“I’ve come a long way," Herro said. "I always like to think of myself as someone who can do more than just shoot. This organization and this coaching staff has really helped me take my game to the next level with the ball in my hand and be able to see the game before things happen. I couldn’t thank them enough so far.”

Herro was the Heat's leading scorer in the preseason and could develop into one of the league's top reserves. In a recent ESPN poll, he was voted among the best sixth men. He was joined on the list by Jordan Clarkson, Patty Mills, Tyler Herro Derrick Rose and Kevin Huerter.

“He’s improved each year as well," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Herro. Sometimes the narrative can spin out of control. Just going through that kind of struggle and the adjustments teams were making for him, for him to go through that was really important. Playing at times point guard for us, that’s a big-time learning experience for him. Now you can play him with the ball, without the ball. His confidence is just continuing to grow.”

