Heat's Tyler Herro Reveals `Welcome to the NBA Moment'

Speaking on podcast with Shaquille O'Neal, Herro explains the moment he realized he was in the NBA

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for his swagger and confidence on the basketball court.

He can talk with the best of players. But earlier this week, he revealed the first moment he realized he was no longer playing at the high school or college level. The play left Herro speechless.

Speaking on Shaquille O'Neal's "The Big Podcast," Herro flashed back to his first "gotcha" experience in the NBA. It was during his rookie season when he was guarding Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

"It was in the preseason and we were playing against Houston," Herro said on the podcast. "Russ did something, he made a move and he went to the basket. He said something to me and that's when I knew, `Oh, this is real. I'm in the league for real."'

When pressed by O'Neal on what was exactly said, Herro declined to reveal the details. Herro has since become one of the top trash-talkers in the league as he gains more comfort.

Herro appeared on the show to promote his new YouTube series "Super Herro Summer" that gives fans an all-access look inside his life during the offseason.

Among the other highlights of Herro's appearance was O'Neal taking jabs about his likeness to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

"When I first jumped on, that's who I thought I was talking to," O'Neal said. "I was going to be like, `Machine Gun, you let Conor (McGregor) throw that water on you and you ain't do nothing about it?

O'Neal was referring to when McGregor and Kelly got into an altercation two weeks ago at the VMAs.

