Quarantine break helped Heat’s Tyler Herro avoid rookie wall

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was able to avoid something most rookies deal with on a yearly basis.

Because of the four-month suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he never experienced the dreaded rookie wall. The time off allowed him to decompress while also gaining a better understanding of the game.

“I definitely feel like I grew up a little more as far as knowing the game,” Herro said Friday during a Zoom interview with reporters. “I took a lot from (the break), namely being able to watch more film. I’m excited to get back out there.”

Herro was on pace for an All-Rookie first-team season before he sustained an ankle injury in February. He missed 15 games before returning a few games prior to the schedule suspension March 11.

“I definitely do feel back to myself,”Herro said. “(The break) definitely definitely helped just so I had time to recover. I feel 100 percent again.”

Herro, who the Heat drafted out of Kentucky in the first round, is among the many young players they are counting on to contribute during the playoffs. The others are Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo, who have limited postseason experience. The Heat enter the restart as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro said he spent most of the quarantine period trying to stay sharp. It helped that guard Jimmy Butler purchased portable hoops for the team, which was especially beneficial for young players who live in condos or apartments.

“It’s all about repetitions that I’ve been putting in,” Herro said. “I just got to continue to put up shots.”