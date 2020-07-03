InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Quarantine break helped Heat’s Tyler Herro avoid rookie wall

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was able to avoid something most rookies deal with on a yearly basis.

Because of the four-month suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he never experienced the dreaded rookie wall. The time off allowed him to decompress while also gaining a better understanding of the game.

“I definitely feel like I grew up a little more as far as knowing the game,” Herro said Friday during a Zoom interview with reporters. “I took a lot from (the break), namely being able to watch more film. I’m excited to get back out there.”

Herro was on pace for an All-Rookie first-team season before he sustained an ankle injury in February. He missed 15 games before returning a few games prior to the schedule suspension March 11.

“I definitely do feel back to myself,”Herro said. “(The break) definitely definitely helped just so I had time to recover. I feel 100 percent again.”

Herro, who the Heat drafted out of Kentucky in the first round, is among the many young players they are counting on to contribute during the playoffs. The others are Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo, who have limited postseason experience. The Heat enter the restart as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Herro said he spent most of the quarantine period trying to stay sharp. It helped that guard Jimmy Butler purchased portable hoops for the team, which was especially beneficial for young players who live in condos or apartments.

“It’s all about repetitions that I’ve been putting in,” Herro said. “I just got to continue to put up shots.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat will learn on the fly during NBA restart

Miami Heat enter unknown territory when they head to Orlando to conclude the season

Shandel Richardson

Heat’s Duncan Robinson ready for awkwardness of playing in empty arena

Experience in G League should help Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson deal with no fans in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are banking on this edge once the season resumes

With 17 players, including a healthy Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard, the Miami Heat feel depth could be the key in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat player Chris Bosh shares story of how Kobe Bryant motivated the Big Three in Miami

How a Kobe Bryant moment during the 2008 Olympics helped the Miami Heat win two championships

Shandel Richardson

Criticism over LeBron James' decision 10 years ago was always about where he chose to play

It was 10 years ago when LeBron James decided to team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Derrick Jones Jr. remains Heat's only coronavirus case

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team will travel 17 players to Orlando, including center Meyers Leonard

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the NBA restart: `There's a level of risk'

The Miami Heat have officially began preparing for finishing the season in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro joins Old Spice's “Hair is Awesome. Hats are Dumb” movement

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro makes his commercial debut in Old Spice ad

Shandel Richardson

Is backcourt play a concern for Miami Heat entering postseason?

The Miami Heat's backcourt was recently ranked 19th of 22 teams competing in the NBA season restart

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley's first encounter with Kevin Garnett was memorable to say the least

In new documentary, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett shares story of Pat Riley's slight during pre-draft workout

Shandel Richardson

by

rayrich55