Miami Heat Tyler Herro Seeing a New Role After Contract Extension?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro just signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension.

The young star felt like he deserved an extension, given that many players around him were granted one as well. Herro was the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season, averaging 20.7 points, five rebounds and four assists.

This season, Herro may land in the starting lineup. Herro talked about wanting to have a bigger role and eventually become an All-Star. Heat president Pat Riley also discussed the importance of being a two-way player. With the money the Heat are giving Herro, it may be time to put him in a starting position.

The question is where he will come into the lineup. Jimmy Butler has got the small forward position locked down, so Herro could be a guard.

Kyle Lowry’s leadership can be commended, but he took a drop statistically and was a non-factor during last postseason. Max Strus showed promise last season as a shooter, but he may still need to develop in order to become a starter. Herro averaged nearly twice as many points as Strus during the regular season.

Herro’s average salary is in the mix with names like Jamal Murray and James Harden. For as productive as Herro has been in his young career, he will still need to prove to many that he is worthy of this extension. His goal has been to reach the same echelon as superstars like Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.