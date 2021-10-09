    • October 9, 2021
    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continues Impressive Run in Victory against Spurs

    Herro leads the Heat with 26 points in a 109-105 exhibition victory over the San Antonio Spurs
    At times last year, things were difficult for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. 

    After a solid rookie season, he endured a bunch of criticism for his sometimes inconsistent play and some considered it a sophomore slump. In year No. 3, Herro is apparently out to prove the doubters wrongs. 

    Herro scored 26 points in the Heat's 109-105 preseason victory at the San Antonio Spurs.  

    “Just competing, trying to get after it on both ends,” Herro said after the game. “For me, it’s just about making the right play. I’m playing all natural, just trying to make things happen.”

    He is averaging 25 points during three preseason games, leading the Heat in scoring in every game. Herro shined despite the Heat resting several players against the Spurs, including starters Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. One of the biggest differences in Herro's game is added bulk. He put on 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason to help him better handle the physicality of the NBA. 

    The Heat, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of last year's playoffs, are now 3-0 in the preseason. 

    “I like the progress that our team is making," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "[Thursday] was another good step forward, particularly if you get all those guys out there at the same time.”

    The Heat play host to the Charlotte Hornets Monday. 

