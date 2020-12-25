Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Adjusting to Life as a Starter

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his second straight start Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler doesn't expect anything different from guard Tyler Herro now that he's in the starting lineup.

Herro will likely start his second straight game of the season when the Heat play the New Orleans Pelicans Friday as part of the NBA's Christmas Day lineup.

“Tell T to keep being who he is, keep playing basketball the best way he knows because that’s what we expect of him,” Butler said. “Shoot the ball whenever you’re open, find a way to get somebody else a shot whenever you’re not. He’s going to be OK. He’s studying the film. He’s still learning. The kid is still young. He has a tremendous amount of growth ahead of him but man is he going to be a hell of a player in this league.”

Herro replaced guard Goran Dragic in the lineup. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said they are putting Dragic in a maintenance program so he can be healthy for the postseason. The Heat also like how Dragic energizes the second unit.

Even though Herro is playing point guard, Spoelstra said it won't affect Herro as a scorer. Butler and center Bam Adebayo handle most of facilitating duties.

“In that starting lineup, really our point guards are Jimmy and Bam,” Spoelstra said. “They do the majority of the initiating and facilitating with that group. Tyler will be able to play to his strengths off of those guys.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com