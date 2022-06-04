Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continues To Have His Name Mentioned In Trade Talks

The Chicago Bulls have been linked to a trade scenario that will likely include Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro in exchange for Zach LaVine.

The offseason is here for the Miami Heat and trade talks are swirling.

It’s been understood by Heat fans that in the event another superstar is brought in next season, it will more than likely come at the cost of Tyler Herro.

With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine as an unrestricted free agent, he has said he is “open-minded” to any potential new homes.

Frank Urbina and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype detail what a trade between Miami and Chicago could look like.

“A package of two-to-three first round picks, along with Lowry and Herro to match salaries would probably be the framework of such a deal,” Gozlan wrote. “A sign-and-trade sending LaVine to Miami would very likely require Lowry to be included, because it will be nearly impossible to stay under the hard cap with him along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and LaVine all on max contracts.”

Acquiring LaVine would help the Heat tremendously, despite what they would have to give up. The two-time All Star averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.

The Heat would welcome another superstar that could close games for them. Adding another accomplished scorer to the core of this Heat team may be what Miami needs to get them over the hump.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin wants to remain in Miami. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4