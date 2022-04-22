Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Speaks On What Caused Him To Struggle At Times Last Season

In an ESPN interview, Herro discusses a wide range of topics

After a breakout rookie season, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro experienced the sophomore slump his second year.

He went from the spotlight of being a first-year standout in the NBA Finals to his statistics dropping across the board. In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Izzy Guitierrez recently, Herro discussed some of the roadblocks he faced.

"There were so much rumors floating around my name," Herro says in the interview. "The lifestyle stuff, the girls, and saying I'm getting caught up in that, which was never true."

The article then details how Herro dealt with fan criticism, hearing his name in trade rumors and the birth of his first child last offseason The full ESPN article can be read here.

Herro, who is the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, averaged a career-high 20.7 points this season and is a key reason why the Heat captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Although Herro hasn't been as productive through the first two games of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat are ahead 2-0.

Game 3 in Friday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Gabe Vincent holding his own against Trae Young. CLICK HERE

Trae Young criticizes the officiating in the series. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler comes up big in Game 2. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com