Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Speaks On What Caused Him To Struggle At Times Last Season

In an ESPN interview, Herro discusses a wide range of topics

After a breakout rookie season, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro experienced the sophomore slump his second year. 

He went from the spotlight of being a first-year standout in the NBA Finals to his statistics dropping across the board. In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Izzy Guitierrez recently, Herro discussed some of the roadblocks he faced. 

"There were so much rumors floating around my name," Herro says in the interview. "The lifestyle stuff, the girls, and saying I'm getting caught up in that, which was never true."

The article then details how Herro dealt with fan criticism, hearing his name in trade rumors and the birth of his first child last offseason The full ESPN article can be read here

Herro, who is the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, averaged a career-high 20.7 points this season and is a key reason why the Heat captured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Although Herro hasn't been as productive through the first two games of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat are ahead 2-0. 

Game 3 in Friday in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Gabe Vincent holding his own against Trae Young. CLICK HERE

Trae Young criticizes the officiating in the series. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler comes up big in Game 2. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_18116679_168389536_lowres
News

Will The Miami Heat's Homecourt Advantage Continue in Atlanta For Game 3?

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18106899_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
Jimmy on threes
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Has No Concerns About 3-Point Shooting

By Shandel Richardson15 hours ago
USATSI_18115746_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Responds To Trae Young's Referee Criticism

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_18107219_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At The Miami Heat's Odds Of Winning The NBA Finals

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
Kyle lowry heading itno game 3
News

Goal For Miami Heat Now Is Avoiding Complacency

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Says The Miami Heat Are One Of The `Deepest And Talented Teams

By Corey HolmesApr 21, 2022
Gabe Vincent on Guarding Trae Young
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Holding His Own Against Trae Young

By Jayden ArmantApr 20, 2022