InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem nearly got into a fight with a broom-wielding Gary Payton in practice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has never shied from confrontation.

He actually embraces it.

There was one time, however, it nearly got the best of him.

While speaking with Nate Robinson in a Players' Tribune interview, Haslem detailed when he almost got into a fight with former teammate Gary Payton during practice. They played together from 2005-07, winning a championship in the first season. 

"Me and GP got into it one day at practice," Haslem said. "GP went and got a broomstick and was about to break it. GP was [going to] hit me with a broomstick. I'm like, 'come on, GP don't do me like that."'

Haslem never disclosed why the altercation started. Like Haslem, Payton was considered a player who refused to back down from anyone and one of the league's tough guys during his career.

"But it was just one of those things where we're both competitive," said Haslem, the Heat's career leader in rebounds. "They broke it up but I got love for GP. For me, there's a need for guys like myself and other guys that can have that impact on teams."

In the interview, Haslem also revealed the teammates who impacted him the most during his 17 years in the NBA. They included Payton, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and LeBron James. 

"I've been fortunate and blessed to play with some of the greats, like real live greats, not just saying it," Haslem said. "The greats and I'd be doing myself a disservice if I didn't take something from them guys."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn gives inside look at quarantine life of an NBA player

After returning home to Chicago, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn is back working out in Miami during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Could Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join the Miami Heat's rare list of 20-point scorer tandems?

Only three Miami Heat duos have averaged at least 20 points in the same season in franchise history

Shandel Richardson

The season for the Miami Heat was about showing more star power than just Jimmy Butler

With two NBA All-Stars, a legitimate 3-point threat and a pair of rising rookies, Miami Heat showcase more than Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Death of Karl-Anthony Towns' mother hits close to home for Heat's Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo sends condolences to Karl-Anthony Towns after losing his mother to coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

Confidence at an all-time high for Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn growing more comfortable after successful rookie season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo teams with JBL to help students adjusts to home-school life

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo to donate headphones to students in South Florida area

Shandel Richardson

`Baby Goats' have lasting impact for Miami Heat in first season

First-year players Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Chris Silva paid immediate dividends

Shandel Richardson

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade finish No. 4 on NBA's best duo list

The Chicago Bulls tandem of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen ranked first on league's all-time best duo according to fans on NBA.com

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and wife give an assist to coronavirus first responders

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki, donated food to first responders working at COVID-19 testing centers

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2019, Dwyane Wade scored 30 points in his final home game

One year ago, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade plays in front of the home crowd one last time

Shandel Richardson