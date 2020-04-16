Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem nearly got into a fight with a broom-wielding Gary Payton in practice

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has never shied from confrontation.

He actually embraces it.

There was one time, however, it nearly got the best of him.

While speaking with Nate Robinson in a Players' Tribune interview, Haslem detailed when he almost got into a fight with former teammate Gary Payton during practice. They played together from 2005-07, winning a championship in the first season.

"Me and GP got into it one day at practice," Haslem said. "GP went and got a broomstick and was about to break it. GP was [going to] hit me with a broomstick. I'm like, 'come on, GP don't do me like that."'

Haslem never disclosed why the altercation started. Like Haslem, Payton was considered a player who refused to back down from anyone and one of the league's tough guys during his career.

"But it was just one of those things where we're both competitive," said Haslem, the Heat's career leader in rebounds. "They broke it up but I got love for GP. For me, there's a need for guys like myself and other guys that can have that impact on teams."

In the interview, Haslem also revealed the teammates who impacted him the most during his 17 years in the NBA. They included Payton, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and LeBron James.

"I've been fortunate and blessed to play with some of the greats, like real live greats, not just saying it," Haslem said. "The greats and I'd be doing myself a disservice if I didn't take something from them guys."

