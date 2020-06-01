InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem speaks on George Floyd situation

Shandel Richardson

With protests mounting in South Florida, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem felt the need to voice his opinion.

Haslem spoke at a news conference Sunday after protests broke out in Miami and Fort Lauderdale over the weekend. They were in reaction to George Floyd dying after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers last week.

"There definitely has to be justice for George," Haslem said. "There definitely has to be protest for what happened to George. But I'd be lying if I said it's been gone about the right way. I'd be lying if I said I'm proud of what's really been going on."

While championing justice for Floyd, Haslem said there is no place for rioting in the movement. Looters were spotted in downtown Miami Saturday and across Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

"I have an obligation to this community, because this community has done so much for me," Haslem said. "But I also have an obligation to the police department, as well, who so many of my family are members — come here every day, and they work, take care of people, they make sure people are safe. So there’s got to be a better way."

Haslem the discussion has to move forward instead of repeating the process.

"We have to have a plan moving forward," he said. " ... As a black man, raising black kids in America, I'm scared as hell, way more scared that I ever was for myself, way more scared than I ever was for myself."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard and Duncan Robinson make meaningful progress to social injustice battle

Miami Heat players Meyers Leonard and Duncan Robinson among the white athletes to express support of George Floyd, who died hours after being in custody of Minneapolis police officers

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Carlos Arroyo is now a music sensation

Carlos Arroyo, who played for the Miami Heat from 2009-11, is one of the world's biggest reggaeton stars

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat players of the past and present react to death of George Floyd

Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen, LeBron James and Jae Crowder among the athletes outraged by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody

Shandel Richardson

After strong rookie season, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn already looking toward future

Even with the Miami Heat preparing for the playoffs if the NBA season resumes, rookie Kendrick focused on ways to improve next year

Shandel Richardson

Is Oklahoma City a better first-round matchup for the Miami Heat?

A new playoff format could have the Miami Heat facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs instead of the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade offers more advice for Miami Dolphins draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Heat Dwyane Wade says Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has to first win over South Florida fan base

Shandel Richardson

Dennis Rodman and Dwyane Wade make splashes in South Florida over the holiday weekend

A day after Dwyane Wade revealed his new colorful hairdo, Dennis Rodman was spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale making a special delivery

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem says disrupted season won't have an asterisk effect

The Miami Heat were the last team to win the NBA championship during a shortened season in 2012

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley pays respects after passing of former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan

Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, died Friday. He was 78.

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat center Joel Anthony makes the transition from player to the front office

Joel Anthony, who played seven seasons with the Miami Heat, recently joined the front office of Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

Shandel Richardson