Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem speaks on George Floyd situation

With protests mounting in South Florida, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem felt the need to voice his opinion.

Haslem spoke at a news conference Sunday after protests broke out in Miami and Fort Lauderdale over the weekend. They were in reaction to George Floyd dying after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers last week.

"There definitely has to be justice for George," Haslem said. "There definitely has to be protest for what happened to George. But I'd be lying if I said it's been gone about the right way. I'd be lying if I said I'm proud of what's really been going on."

While championing justice for Floyd, Haslem said there is no place for rioting in the movement. Looters were spotted in downtown Miami Saturday and across Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

"I have an obligation to this community, because this community has done so much for me," Haslem said. "But I also have an obligation to the police department, as well, who so many of my family are members — come here every day, and they work, take care of people, they make sure people are safe. So there’s got to be a better way."

Haslem the discussion has to move forward instead of repeating the process.

"We have to have a plan moving forward," he said. " ... As a black man, raising black kids in America, I'm scared as hell, way more scared that I ever was for myself, way more scared than I ever was for myself."

