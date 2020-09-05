Miami Heat Receive Motivational Boost From Captain Udonis Haslem During Friday's Game 3 Comeback

With about eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler felt a tap on his shoulder while sitting on the bench.

It was team captain Udonis Haslem wanting to deliver a message as the Heat trailed by double-digits against the Milwaukee Bucks in Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"For me personally, he literally came to me and said, `do not let us lose this game. Win it,"' Butler said. "... For him to have that confidence in me, it goes a long way."'

Haslem was just as instrumental in the Heat rallying for a 115-100 victory and grabbing a 3-0 series lead. They are just one victory from advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2014.

It was Butler, center Bam Adebayo and guard Goran Dragic making plays on the court.

It was Haslem, the 17-year veteran, making an impact from the sideline.

"OG is always there for us," Dragic said of Haslem. "He always encourages us."

Added Adebayo, "UD pulled me and Jimmy aside and he said we need to be the best players on the court."

Haslem likely won't play a meaningful minute in the postseason but he has meant plenty to the success. He has often led team huddles and there are times coach Erik Spoelstra defers to the ultimate "Heat-Lifer."

"Our culture is probably UD screaming at everybody in one of the timeouts and us liking it," Spoelstra said.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com