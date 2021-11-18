Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Continues to Make Memories

Sure, there was the Jimmy Butler triple-double.

And there were Tyler Herro's 19 points. And there was the fact the Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-98 Wednesday night despite playing without injured starters Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

But longtime veteran and captain Udonis Haslem played meaningful minutes for the first time since the Big Three era. He had two points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Here's what Haslem, who is in hi

“At this stage I’m not surprised. I approached tonight’s game as I approach every game. Being at home, I get a little bit more leeway to go upstairs and play one-on-one with Jimmy. When I get an opportunity to go out and play, I can’t just talk about it. I have to be about it. I try to preach to our guys that I am who I say I am, and I want those guys to be who they say they are every night we step onto the floor.”

“I’m fortunate to have opportunities to get in there. I’m thankful that Spo trusts me. I’m thankful that my teammates trust me. I’m thankful that I was able to go out there and contribute to a win tonight.”

“It’s good to be able to go out there and play the game of basketball.”

“I tell people all the time that as long as I stay healthy, I can still play this game. My body is key right now, but my mind still moves at a rapid pace.”

“It was mentioned to be ready this year.”

“For me I want the emotional lift to come from my actions, what I do on the basketball court. I don’t want it to come from the crowd cheering just because I checked in. I can be minus-50 and the crowd is still going to cheer. That’s not what I’m here for. I’m here to contribute to wins.”

