Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Continues to Make Memories
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Continues to Make Memories

    Udonis Haslem plays meaningful minutes in the Heat's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans
    Author:

    Udonis Haslem plays meaningful minutes in the Heat's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans

    Sure, there was the Jimmy Butler triple-double. 

    And there were Tyler Herro's 19 points. And there was the fact the Miami Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 113-98 Wednesday night despite playing without injured starters Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. 

    But longtime veteran and captain Udonis Haslem played meaningful minutes for the first time since the Big Three era. He had two points and three rebounds in seven minutes. 

    Here's what Haslem, who is in hi

    “At this stage I’m not surprised. I approached tonight’s game as I approach every game. Being at home, I get a little bit more leeway to go upstairs and play one-on-one with Jimmy. When I get an opportunity to go out and play, I can’t just talk about it. I have to be about it. I try to preach to our guys that I am who I say I am, and I want those guys to be who they say they are every night we step onto the floor.”

    “I’m fortunate to have opportunities to get in there. I’m thankful that Spo trusts me. I’m thankful that my teammates trust me. I’m thankful that I was able to go out there and contribute to a win tonight.”

    Read More

    “It’s good to be able to go out there and play the game of basketball.”

    “I tell people all the time that as long as I stay healthy, I can still play this game. My body is key right now, but my mind still moves at a rapid pace.”

    “It was mentioned to be ready this year.”

    “For me I want the emotional lift to come from my actions, what I do on the basketball court. I don’t want it to come from the crowd cheering just because I checked in. I can be minus-50 and the crowd is still going to cheer. That’s not what I’m here for. I’m here to contribute to wins.” 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17111890_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Continues to Make Memories

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_17172465_168389536_lowres
    News

    New Orleans at Miami Heat

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17172769_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Made Strides During West Coast Road Trip

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17159308_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Focused on Continuing to Get Better

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_17144307_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Utah Jazz Preview

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17144504_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17135668_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Hoping to Learn From Latest Loss

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17123083_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Preview

    Nov 10, 2021