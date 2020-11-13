Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem to Return For Another Season

The Miami Heat will once again have their captain back for another season.

On Friday, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem announced he is coming back for an 18th season. Haslem, 40, only played 44 minutes last season.

He has won three championships during his stay with the Heat, being a key contributor on each team. Haslem initially planned to retired after the 2018-19 season along with longtime teammate Dwyane Wade.

He decided to play another year, saying he wasn't ready to leave the game of basketball. Even though Haslem didn't play a meaningful minute in the postseason, he meant plenty to the success. He often led team huddles and there were times coach Erik Spoelstra defers to the ultimate "Heat-Lifer."

"Our culture is probably UD screaming at everybody in one of the timeouts and us liking it," Spoelstra said.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com