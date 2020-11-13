SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Captain Udonis Haslem to Return For Another Season

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will once again have their captain back for another season. 

On Friday, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem announced he is coming back for an 18th season. Haslem, 40, only played 44 minutes last season. 

He has won three championships during his stay with the Heat, being a key contributor on each team. Haslem initially planned to retired after the 2018-19 season along with longtime teammate Dwyane Wade. 

He decided to play another year, saying he wasn't ready to leave the game of basketball. Even though Haslem didn't play a meaningful minute in the postseason, he meant plenty to the success. He often led team huddles and there were times coach Erik Spoelstra defers to the ultimate "Heat-Lifer."

"Our culture is probably UD screaming at everybody in one of the timeouts and us liking it," Spoelstra said.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Recent Success, Miami Heat Keeping an Eye on Kentucky in the NBA Draft

Miami Heat could continue Kentucky pipeline by selecting Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans or Immanuel Quickley at No. 20 in Wednesday's NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

Maryland's Jalen Smith Brings Versatility at the Power Forward Spot

The Miami Heat have shown interest in Maryland forward Jalen Smith at the No. 20 spot in the NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

Former Memphis Forward Precious Achiuwa Could Be a Perfect Fit With Miami Heat Because of Defensive Prowess

The Miami Heat have reportedly conducted a workout with former Memphis power forward Precious Achiuwa

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat Would Get a Player With Winning Pedigree if They Select Theo Maledon

France point guard Theo Maledon is an option for the Miami Heat with the No. 20 pick in next week's NBA draft.

Shandel Richardson

Potential Miami Heat Draft Choice Tre Jones Feels Ready to Make NBA Adjustment

Former Duke point guard Tre Jones learned the NBA ropes while tagging along with his older brother Tyus, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Gearing Up For Busy Few Weeks Before Season Starts

Miami Heat will have to deal with draft and free agency in the next couple weeks

Shandel Richardson

Former Duke Star Vernon Carey Jr. on the Miami Heat's Draft Radar

The Miami Heat recently worked out Vernon Carey Jr., the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Make Quick Turnaround After Players Agree to Dec. 22 Start

The NBA will play a 72-game season starting Dec. 22

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala Grabbing Opinions From Around the League About December Start to NBA Season

Andre Iguodala, the vice president of the NBAPA, is getting input from players about possibility of starting the season next month

Shandel Richardson

Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominating the Miami Heat's Offseason

The Giannis Antetokounmpo speculation will likely follow the Miami Heat until the season starts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej