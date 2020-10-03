Miami Heat Facing Uphill Climb in NBA Finals After Falling in 2-0 Hole

The Miami Heat will spend Saturday trying to find a way to solve problems that have them facing a 2-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

What they won't do give any time examining thoughts from anyone outside the locker room. Game 3 is Sunday in Orlando.

"We don't give a shit what everyone else thinks," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "... Whatever is necessary, it's simple as that. If you want something bad enough, you'll figure it out. Our group is extremely stubborn, persistent and we just need to figure out how to overcome this opponent."

Only four teams have won a championship after losing the first two games. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers were the last to do it against the Golden State Warriors. The Heat accomplished it in 2006 versus the Dallas Mavericks. The others were the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and 1969 Boston Celtics.

"This is the deal," Spoelstra said. "If you want something bad enough, you'll figure out how to overcome it. They have great size. [Lakers forward] Anthony Davis is an elite player. We're trying to get something accomplished. You just have to go to another level. That's the bottom line. I love a lot of the things about they way that we competed. I think another level would've put us in a position to have a real opportunity at the end. That's what you want. That's part of the process of learning how to get to that next level."

