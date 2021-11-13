Miami Heat at Utah Jazz Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Staples Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-115, victory on 11/6. This will mark the first team the Heat will close its series against this season and it also marks as the earliest in a season the HEAT and Jazz will complete their series. The HEAT are 31-38 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 11-24 in road games..... : The Heat's bench has outscored their opponents bench in 10 of 12 games this season. Miami’s bench is currently averaging 40.9 points, the third-highest in the league. For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

JAZZ

G Mike Conley

G Donovan Mitchell

C Rudy Gobert

F Royce O'Neale

F Bojan Bogdanovich

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on his mindset: Trying to win the game, do whatever it takes to win the game. I haven’t been like this super-aggressive scorer, but I know I can still do it. I think it was just like time to try to find a way to get a win. I had opportunities. I attacked a lot more. And just try to be a little bit more assertive on my team. But it doesn’t matter, because we lost the game.”

