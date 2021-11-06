Utah Jazz at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, they split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home floor as Miami has currently won four-straight against Utah at home. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 11-24 in road games ... Miami has held opponents to under 45 percent from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range in every game this season, marking as the longest such streak to begin a season in franchise history. Only one other team in NBA history has accomplished that feat through at least the first eight games of a season, when the New York Knicks did so in the first eight in 2005 ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) are out. Guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

JAZZ

G Mike Conley

G Joe Ingles

C Rudy Gobert

F Royce O'Neale

F Bojan Bogdanovich

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on rebounding from Thursday's loss to the Boston Celtics: “We’ve been in a great groove offensively, and we just didn’t play like we’ve been accustomed to play. The mistakes, the turnovers obviously were a factor and some missed shots at key times. And then they just took us out of some things and they jammed up some possession and we weren’t able to capitalize on what they were trying to do.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com