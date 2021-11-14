Miami Heat Focused on Continuing to Get Better

Even though the Miami Heat ended a three-game losing with Saturday's 111-105 victory against the Utah Jazz, coach Erik Spoelstra still had some concerns with the team's play.

Spoelstra was particularly critical of the defense late in the game. The Heat led by many as 22 in the fourth quarter but had to hang on at the end.

“We just have to continue to get better in these situations,” Spoelstra said. “Defensively we were just really poor in those last six minutes, just trying to hold on. Three straight stops during those six minutes at any point -- three straight -- would have closed the game. But we just continued to allow them to score and get open air space.”

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 27 points and eight rebounds while forward Duncan Robinson had a season-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Guard Kyle Lowry also finished with 21 points. The Heat swept the season series against the Jazz

“We were physically and mentally ready to go into this game,” Lowry said. “We lost three games on this road trip — two of them we had an opportunity to really win. We just got to continue to build and today was a good building block for us.”

The Heat return to the action Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It will conclude their West Coast road trip.

