Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat Focused on Continuing to Get Better
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat Focused on Continuing to Get Better

    Miami Heat end a three-game losing streak in Saturday's victory against the Utah Jazz
    Author:

    Miami Heat end a three-game losing streak in Saturday's victory against the Utah Jazz

    Even though the Miami Heat ended a three-game losing with Saturday's 111-105 victory against the Utah Jazz, coach Erik Spoelstra still had some concerns with the team's play. 

    Spoelstra was particularly critical of the defense late in the game. The Heat led by many as 22 in the fourth quarter but had to hang on at the end. 

    “We just have to continue to get better in these situations,” Spoelstra said. “Defensively we were just really poor in those last six minutes, just trying to hold on. Three straight stops during those six minutes at any point -- three straight -- would have closed the game. But we just continued to allow them to score and get open air space.”

    Tyler Herro led the Heat with 27 points and eight rebounds while forward Duncan Robinson had a season-high 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Guard Kyle Lowry also finished with 21 points.  The Heat swept the season series against the Jazz 

    Read More

    “We were physically and mentally ready to go into this game,” Lowry said. “We lost three games on this road trip — two of them we had an opportunity to really win. We just got to continue to build and today was a good building block for us.”

    The Heat return to the action Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It will conclude their West Coast road trip. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17159308_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Focused on Continuing to Get Better

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_17144307_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Utah Jazz Preview

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17144504_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Losing Streak Now at Three

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17135668_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Hoping to Learn From Latest Loss

    Nov 11, 2021
    USATSI_17123083_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Preview

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17122897_168389536_lowres
    News

    League Suspends Nikola Jokic, Fines Markieff Morris

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17122892_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Responds to Nikola Jokic Altercation

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17122898_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Concerned About Markieff Morris After Sustaining Neck Injury

    Nov 9, 2021