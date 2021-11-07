Miami Heat Bounce Back With Strong Showing Against the Utah Jazz

After playing arguably their worst game of the season, the Miami Heat bounced back with a 118-115 victory at home Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

Guard Tyler Herro led the way with 29 points while Jimmy Butler added 27. Guard Kyle Lowry finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

“At the end of the day, I think all these experiences, particularly for a semi-new team early in the season, are really important to go through,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Late-game situations, learning how to hold onto a lead, how to play ... I just think it was really important to go through that. Obviously, it’s always better if you can do that and get a win.”

Spoelstra was especially complimentary of Lowry, who has fit in well this season after being acquired from the Toronto Raptors during the summer.

Kyle really set the tone,” Spoelstra said. “To have the triple-double just shows he can impact the game in a lot of different ways."

The Heat were coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics but regrouped to defeat one of top teams in the Western Conference.

“It’s a long season,” Lowry said. “One game is one game. It’s not going to make or break us. All we can do is continue to get better every single night.”

The Heat return to action Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com