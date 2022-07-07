Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Believes He Can Return To All-Star Form

Oladipo says he can be better than when he was at his peak

At one point, many thought Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo's career was over. 

Oladipo thinks the exact opposite. 

After injuries slowed his once promising career, he is trying to revive with the Miami Heat. Oladipo recently re-signed with the Heat for another season and thinks he can regain his NBA-Star form. 

"I truly believe that I can be better than I was," Oladipo said Thursday. "That may sound crazy to everybody but I'd rather have that mentality and I can live with the results after that because I'm going to push myself to be that. If that happens, cool. I think the biggest goal is to show everyone that I'm healthy." 

Oladipo has battled injuries since rupturing his quadriceps in the January of 2019. It kept him out for a year but he was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets before being acquired by the Heat in March of 2021. 

 After playing solid for the Heat that season, he sustained another setback and had to undergo offseason quadriceps surgery again. He returned after a year and was effective during the Heat's playoffs run that ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game of the Eastern Conference finals. 

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

oladipo
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Putting In Work In The Offseason

By Shandel Richardson52 minutes ago
USATSI_18171721_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat Free Agent Target Donovan Mitchell Not Yet Ready To Request A Trade

By Cory Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_17768304_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Hilariously Responds To P.J. Tucker Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

By Jayden Armant9 hours ago
USATSI_18354835_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Forward P.J. Tucker Moves On To The Next Chapter

By Shandel Richardson10 hours ago
USATSI_18324445_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Re-Sign Forward Caleb Martin To A Three-Year Deal

By Jayden ArmantJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18631270_168389536_lowres
News

Haywood Highsmith Has Been Consistent For The Miami Heat

By Jayden ArmantJul 6, 2022
Lebron James Legends of The Court Bobblehead
News

LeBron James Featured In New `Legends Of The Court' Bobblehead

By Shandel RichardsonJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18631587_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gaining More Confidence

By Shandel RichardsonJul 6, 2022