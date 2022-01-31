Skip to main content
Player(s)
Victor Oladipo, Jamal Murray
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has Encouraged Jamal Murray During His Rehab

Oladipo has offered advice to the injured Denver Nuggets star

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray tore his ACL against the Golden State Warriors in April of 2020. 

Murray is still on the road to recovery, but Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has shared some words of encouragement.

“Been a fan of his for quite some time,” Oladipo said recently to the Denver Post. “We have mutual friends in the league. Just wanted to reach out and give him my two cents on the rehab process and what goes into it. Just showing him how much a lot of it goes into the mental aspect of believing that you can come back better than you were.”

Oladipo knows all about adversity. The two-time All-Star has sustained plenty serious injuries throughout his career. In his tenure with the Indiana Pacers, he sustained a season-ending injury in 2019 after rupturing a quad tendon in his knee. Oladipo, who has yet to play this season, is now dealing with an injury within his right quadriceps. 

Read More

Because he knows the hardships of dealing with injury, Oladipo was able to provide advice to Murray from experience.

“At the end of the day, we compete against each other, but there’s only 400 of us in the world,” Oladipo said. “Gotta have each other’s backs somehow. If we don’t look out for each other, who will? No one understands us better than each other.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

