Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Putting In Work In The Offseason

Oladipo back for another season with the Heat

This is the healthiest Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been in quite a while.

Still, he knows there is room for more work. That is why he is putting in extra work during this offseason.

“I’ve come a long way, but I still have a long way to go,” Oladipo said Thursday. “I’m putting in the work every day to make sure I go past where I even was before injuries. It’s an uphill battle, it’s an uphill climb. But I don’t plan on stopping the climb any time soon.”

Oladipo has battled injuries since rupturing his quadriceps in the January of 2019. It kept him out for a year but he was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets before being acquired by the Heat in March of 2021.

“It’s tough whenever you face adversity, and you have to figure out a way to climb out of it and figure out a way to continue to keep pushing and keep fighting,” Oladipo said. “Of course I’m human. There are days where it gets frustrating. There are days you wish you can turn back time and change things."

Through it all, Oladipo has remained positive. He still thinks he can have an impact with the Heat this season.

“But I live with no regrets," Oladipo said. "Things happen to everyone. It’s just about how you handle that thing or that situation when it comes up that defines what type of character and what type of person you are, when it’s all said and done. I know this is a mountain climb, and I just started climbing the mountain.”

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com