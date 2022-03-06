Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Provides Update On Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo continues to work his way back toward a return

After Saturday's big win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update on the progress on the return of guard Victor Oladipo to the lineup.

Spoelstra said they are still evaluating him but he could be available sometime this week. Here's what Spoelstra had to say:

On when Victor Oladipo will return:

“I don’t know yet," Spoelstra said. "We’re going to meet with the training staff. He’s been working, very diligently. Everybody knows the progress that he has been making. He’s had two stints in Sioux Falls. He’s close, but we will find out when that will be.”

On Oladipo’s progress:

“It shows you that he has great fortitude," Spoelstra said. "That’s the toughest thing for a professional athlete, to get injured. Most of your time is away from the team. When you talk about mental health, that is [probably] the most challenging thing for an athlete. Through this entire process, I’ve really respected and admired how Vic has been able to keep his positive spirit. It really is a unique quality. I love that quality about him, He always has a smile on his face. He brings a great, positive spirit every single day to work. We’ll make that determination when that final day will be.”

