Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Back On The Grind

Oladipo posted an impressive workout video on social media

Despite not reaching their goal and making the finals, one positive thing is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is healthy for the first time in two offseasons.  

Oladipo recently posted a video of him working out with the caption that reads, “this is your sign to lock in.”

The video is also narrated by Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, who can be heard saying, Lock in on your dream. Lock-In! Alright? That means… Turn off [the] Twitter, get off the phone, stop gossiping, get off the corner, [put] the blunt down. Lock-in! That means, “Yo, you wanna go” No I can’t! I gotta stay here; I gotta lock-in.”

Oladipo averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Indiana Pacers in 2019-20. The following season with the Pacers, Rockets, and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game before going down with a quad injury, something he had to have surgery twice for in the last two and a half years.

However, once he returned for the Heat heading into the playoffs, he was a solid player for them. Averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in eight games, and in the playoffs, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Oladipo is an upcoming free agent this offseason after signing a one-year with the Heat to rehab in Miami this past offseason, but if he’s able to lock in like his caption states on his Instagram post, he could potentially get back to the All-Star caliber player he once was with the Pacers. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18153299_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler’s Kyrie Irving Comments Resurface Amidst Trade Rumors

By Jayden Armant12 minutes ago
USATSI_18059960_168389536_lowres
News

Mo Bamba On The Miami Heat's Radar?

By Cory Nelson23 hours ago
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is Expecting a Second Child

By Jayden ArmantJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18354711_168389536_lowres
News

P.J. Tucker Declines Player Option

By Cory NelsonJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17875900_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Have Interest In Jerami Grant

By Cory NelsonJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17915345_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Works Out For The Miami Heat

By Cory NelsonJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18512593_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Praises Miami Heat Culture Amidst Finals Victory

By Jayden ArmantJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18374401_168389536_lowres (2)
News

P.J. Tucker's Foreshadowing In The Suns-Mavericks Series

By Cory NelsonJun 17, 2022