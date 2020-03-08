InsideTheHeat
News

Miami Heat At Washington Wizards Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat are coming off a 110-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, snapping a five-game winning streak. Miami has lost four straight road games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has a made team-record 233 3-pointers. It is the most by an undrafted player in NBA history ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Meyers Leonard (foot), forward Kyle Anderson (knee) and forward Jae Crowder (concussion) are out. Rookie forward KZ Okpala is on G League assignment in Sioux Falls. Guard Gabe Vincent is also with the Skyforce ... Guard Kendrick Nunn is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 assists. He has won the league's Rookie of the Month three times ... This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams. The Heat, who lead the season series 2-1, won the last meeting 134-129 in overtime in Miami Jan. 22 ... A Heat win tonight would secure at 10th season of at least a .500 record since Erik Spoelstra became coach in 2008-09 ... Wizards guard Bradley Beal has scored at least 25 points in 21 straight games and has averaged 37.7 points per game since the All-Star break ... Washington is trying to keep alive its slim playoff hopes. The Wizards are 4.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth postseason spot ... Guard Ish Smith (hamstring) is a game-time decision and guard John Wall (Achilles) is out.

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -4.5

