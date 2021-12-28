Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview

Skip to main content
    The Miami Heat play host to the Washington Wizards Tuesday at FTX Arena
    The Miami Heat play host to the Washington Wizards Tuesday at FTX Arena

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -6

    VITALS: The HeatT and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season the teams have split the series, 1- 1, with each squad winning on their home court. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now won 10 of the last 14 overall against Washington. The Heat are 90-44 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-27 in road games. ... Max Strus is averaging 22.6 points (113 total) over his last five games ... Gabe Vincent has started eight consecutive games, scoring in double-figures six times, including two 20-point performances ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), Kyle Lowry (protocols) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and P.J. Tucker (leg) is questionable. 

    PROJECTED STARTERS

    HEAT

    G Gabe Vincent

    G Max Strus

    C Omer Yurtseven

    F Duncan Robinson

    F Jimmy Butler

    WiZARDS

    F Kyle Kuzma 

    F Corey Kispert

    C Daniel Gafford

    G Aaron Holiday

    G Spencer Dinwiddie

    QUOTABLE

    Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the lineup shuffles: “It is hard to do, but we have some hoopers, guys that just compete at a very high level and not scared of anybody on any given night. It has been fun to watch guys gain confidence and get more and more comfortable.”

