Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Washington Wizards in the fifth of a six-game homestand Wednesday night

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Wizards +8.5

Vitals: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of three meetings this season. Despite a limited roster, Miami won the first game 128-124 Jan. 9 ... After missing 10 games due to COVID-19, Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.5 points, eight rebounds and 6.5 assists the last two games ... Heat forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 69 three-point field goals this season, the fifth-most in the NBA ... Chris Silva (hip), Moe Harkless (thigh) and Meyers Leonard (knee) are out. Gabe Vincent (knee), Goran Dragic (knee), Avery Bradley (knee) and Tyler Herro (knee) are questionable ... Wizards guard Bradley tied the franchise record with 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 6. He has scored at least 25 points in 38 of his last 39 games, dating to last season. He started this season with a franchise-record 15 straight 25-point games ... Thomas Bryant (knee) and Raul Neto (groin) are out for the Wizards.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

WIZARDS

G Russell Westbrook

G Bradley Beal

C Robin Lopez

F Rui Hachimura

F Deni Avdija

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo: "You can play as much as defense as you want but you have to play defense to win."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com