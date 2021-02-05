Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Wizards -6.5

Vitals: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final time in the first half this regular season. It also marks the second of consecutive game against Washington after their previous matchup on Wednesday. Last season, the Heat won the season series, 3-1 ... Bam Adebayo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 58.4 percent ... Jimmy Butler (327,929) and Adebayo (307,498) were fifth and sixth place among Frontcourt Eastern Conference players for All-Star voting ... Chris Silva (hip), Moe Harkless (thigh), Avery Bradley (calf) and Meyers Leonard (knee) are out. Gabe Vincent (knee), Goran Dragic (knee) are questionable ... Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is expected back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's game ... Bradley Beal, who is leading the league in scoring, has an NBA-record 17 straight 25-point games to start the season. He surpassed Michael Jordan ..Thomas Bryant (knee) is out for the Wizards.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

WIZARDS

G Russell Westbrook

G Bradley Beal

C Robin Lopez

F Rui Hachimura

F Deni Avdija

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler: “No, we haven’t been playing good basketball. When you don’t play good basketball, we lose. That’s why we’re 7-14.”

