Miami Heat At Washington Wizards Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami leads the series, 2-1, and with a win, will win the season series for the fourth consecutive year. The HEAT are 91-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 40-27 in road games. ... On Sunday, coach Erik Spoelstra was named one of the coaches for the NBA All-Star game ... Miami held the league’s highest scoring team, the Hornets (114.1ppg), to a season-low 86 points on Saturday, including to just eight third quarter points, tying the lowest scoring third quarter by an opponent in franchise history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Thomas Bryant

G Aaron Holiday

G Spencer Dinwiddie

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on coaching in the NBA All-Star Game: “For a weekend, everybody in the organization gets to be acknowledged for that hard work. That part is the more meaningful part for me."

