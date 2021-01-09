Miami Heat at Washington Wizards Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 107-105 loss to the Boston Celtics, dropping their record to 3-4. Miami has yet to win consecutive games this season ... This is the first of three matchups with the Wizards. The Heat won last year's series 3-1 ... Miami has used six different starting lineups in its seven games. The Heat have also had five different leading scorers ... Forward Duncan Robinson became the fastest player to reach 300 3-pointers in the Celtics loss, needing just 95 games ... The Heat no players listed on the injury report ... The Wizards are led by guard Bradley Beal, who is averaging 34.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He had 60 points earlier this week against the Philadelphia 76ers ... The Wizards have no one listed on their injury report

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

WIZARDS

G Russell Westbrook

G Bradley Beal

C Thomas Bryant

F Deni Avdija

F Rui Hachimura

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on playing in D.C. days after Capitol protests: “From my perspective as a head coach, it’d be perfectly normal to have some anxiety. Guys are managing a lot right now. It is important to have some grace towards each other. Whatever you’re feeling or having emotions about, that’s okay."

