    November 18, 2021
    Washington Wizards at Miami Heat Preview
    The Miami Heat play the first of consecutive games against the Washington Wizards
    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -8

    VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won seven of the last nine overall against Washington. The Heat are 89-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 49-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games. ... Jimmy Butler recorded a 31-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday, the 12th of his career and the eighth as a member of the Heat. His eight with Miami are the second-most in team history and just one short from tying LeBron James (9) for the most ever... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

    HEAT

    G Tyler Herro

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    WIZARDS

    G Bradley Beal

    G Spencer Dinwiddie

    C Daniel Gafford

    F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

    F Kyle Kuzma

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem's impact: “You could just feel it lift up our team. It was great to see. I’ve seen that emotional lift so many times. If he takes a hit like that in the first half, just out of respect, I’m probably going to do it. I have that much respect for him. I don’t think the players would’ve let me in the locker room if I hadn’t challenged that one.” 

