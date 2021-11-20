Miami Heat at Washington Wizards Preview
Game time: 7 p.m., ET
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -6.5
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive game after Miami recorded a, 112-97, win on 11/18. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Washington. The Heat are 90-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games. ... The Heat have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season. They last did so in 1994-95, when they posted double-digit wins in 10 of their first 11 victories and also in 1990-91 when they also accomplished the feat in nine of their first 11 wins ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
Read More
F P.J. Tucker
WIZARDS
G Bradley Beal
G Spencer Dinwiddie
C Daniel Gafford
F Kyle Kuzma
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Gabe Vincent on filling in for inured players: “I don’t think in any way I was trying to replace Tyler (Herro). Tyler is a hell of a talent, extremely skilled. I was just trying to make the most of my minutes: Be aggressive where it was called for, take open shots, and just try to make the right basketball play every time down.”
