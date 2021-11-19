Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Back in the Fold
    Heat center returns after two-game absence because of knee injury
    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo showed no signs of rust after returning from a two-game absence Thursday against the Washington Wizards. 

    Adebayo had 20 points in the Heat's 112-97 victory at FTX Arena. He had been sidelined with a bruised knee. 

    “Felt great to be out there, felt great to be back around my teammates, felt great to be back in the kennel,” Adebayo said. “My teammates welcomed me back pretty well. I can’t complain. The two-game absence was great for me. I got some rest.”

    Coach Erik Spoelstra said he expected Adebayo to immediately fit back in the rotation. 

    “Bam is really smart, so he sees what the veterans are doing. It’s what’s called for in that game, quarter or possession," Spoelstra said. "You have to read the game and take what’s available. Those are not easy things to do out there. Jimmy does that. Kyle is leading guys. Bam very quickly is understanding that as well.”

    The Heat were led by forward Jimmy Butler's 32 points on 11 of 19 shooting. It was his second straight game with at least 30 points. Guard Gabe Vincent added 18 points, helping offset the absence of guard Tyler Herro because of a bruised wrist. Forward P.J. Tucker also added 15 points. 

    The Heat, who improved to 11-5, return to action Saturday against the Wizards in Washington. 

