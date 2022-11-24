Miami Heat Hold Off Washington Wizards Behind Kyle Lowry's 28 points

The Miami Heat were once again without their leader.

This time, it didn't matter.

After so many closes, the Heat were able to hang on for a 113-105 victory Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Guard Kyle Lowry finished with a team-high 28 points, five rebounds and three assists, helping the Heat snap a four-game losing streak. Forward Caleb Martin had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in arguably his best game of the season. Guard Tyler Herro, who was back in the lineup after an eight-game absence because of an ankle, made five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points.

While Herro and backup point guard Gabe Vincent were back from the injury, the Heat remained without leading scorer Jimmy Butler (ankle). Duncan Robinson and Max Strus were also sidelined with injuries.

The Heat were down by nine early before regaining the lead at the end of the first quarter but were able to close it out after faltering late in so many games this season.

After a day off for Thanksgiving, the Heat and Wizards play against Friday.

