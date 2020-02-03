With One Home Game Left Before All-Star Break, Miami Heat Focused On Improving On The Road

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is fully aware of Monday night's challenge.

The Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup. They are three games ahead of the sixth-place Sixers.

Still, Spoelstra can't help but look forward to the five-game, West Coast road trip looming after facing the Sixers. The Heat are 12-12 away from home, so they are hoping to improve in that area as the playoff race intensifies. After defeating the Orlando Magic on the road Saturday, the goal is to build on that momentum.

"We're trying to get to another level on the road and play more consistently," Spoelstra said. "We're about to go out West and we still have one more at home. We understand that. We're not getting ahead of ourselves. We want to get a little bit of confidence and feeling good about how we can win games when we're not in the arena."

The Heat begin the road trip Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers before making stops in Sacramento, Portland, Golden State and Utah. The Clippers are the No. 2 seed in the West, the Jazz are fourth while the Trail Blazers sit a game-and-a-half out of the eighth spot. The games are especially important because the standings in the East are so tight. Struggle and the Heat could enter the NBA All-Star break low as the No. 7 seed.

After the break, the Heat play at Atlanta before finally returning home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 22. That is the night the organization will retire former guard Dwyane Wade's jersey, ending a 19-day stretch of playing away from AmericanAirlines Arena.