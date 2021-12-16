Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Miami Heat's Young Players Benefitting During Absence of Stars
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat's Young Players Benefitting During Absence of Stars

    Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala all having impacts during rash of injuries
    Author:

    Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and KZ Okpala all having impacts during rash of injuries

    There has been one positive of the Miami Heat dealing with so many injuries. 

    It has given their younger players to gain valuable experience and prove themselves to the coaching staff. That was the case in Wednesday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin sidelined with injuries, the Heat got enough from their youngsters in the victory against the Sixers. Gabe Vincent and frontcourt players Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala were both key. 

    “It’s different,” forward P.J. Tucker told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel recently. “I’ve been on mostly teams with no young guys. So we’ve got a few. But it’s cool, though. Those guys are super energetic, eyes wide open, just ready to learn and do whatever it takes and getting a chance to play."

    Young scored 26 points, including the late deciding 3-pointer. Okpala has continued to grow while Yurtseven has played solid in his first season in Miami. With Adebayo out at least another month and Butler sidelined indefinitely, the Heat will continue to need contributions from the supporting cast. 

    Read More

    “So I think that’s super cool," Tucker said about the young core. "It’s different. It is different. With Jimmy and Bam out, next-guy-up mentality. Guys have to step up and play and have been having real good games.”

    The Heat return to action Friday against the Orlando Magic. 

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_17364481_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Young Players Benefitting During Absence of Stars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17364961_168389536_lowres
    News

    Despite playing shorthanded, the Miami Heat Hold Off 76ers

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17341831_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Filling the Void in the Middle

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17341055_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Continues to Bounce Back After Recent Slump

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17322395_168389536_lowres
    News

    Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17323057_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Continues to Make Progress

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17308551_168389536_lowres
    News

    Death of Demaryius Thomas Hits Home For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17323118_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Max Strus Starting to Become a Concern for Opponents

    Dec 9, 2021