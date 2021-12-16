Miami Heat's Young Players Benefitting During Absence of Stars

There has been one positive of the Miami Heat dealing with so many injuries.

It has given their younger players to gain valuable experience and prove themselves to the coaching staff. That was the case in Wednesday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin sidelined with injuries, the Heat got enough from their youngsters in the victory against the Sixers. Gabe Vincent and frontcourt players Omer Yurtseven and KZ Okpala were both key.

“It’s different,” forward P.J. Tucker told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel recently. “I’ve been on mostly teams with no young guys. So we’ve got a few. But it’s cool, though. Those guys are super energetic, eyes wide open, just ready to learn and do whatever it takes and getting a chance to play."

Young scored 26 points, including the late deciding 3-pointer. Okpala has continued to grow while Yurtseven has played solid in his first season in Miami. With Adebayo out at least another month and Butler sidelined indefinitely, the Heat will continue to need contributions from the supporting cast.

“So I think that’s super cool," Tucker said about the young core. "It’s different. It is different. With Jimmy and Bam out, next-guy-up mentality. Guys have to step up and play and have been having real good games.”

The Heat return to action Friday against the Orlando Magic.

