Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Among Players to Praise Brittney Griner’s Release

The Heat center reacts to Griner being returned to the United States.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the latest NBA star to react to Brittney Griner being returned to the United States after being jailed in Russia since February.

Adebayo reposted the announcement on Instagram story, saying “Welcome home BG.”

He also expressed his jubilation for Griner ahead of the Heat’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I’m so happy for BG,” Adebayo said. “I’m happy BG is coming home, man. I’m really happy that she gets to come back and see her family, and just be back in her own bed.”

The Heat center previously called for Griner’s release when she was convicted of serving nine years on marijuana possession charges.

“Shaking my head, 9 years,” Adebayo tweeted. “Free BG!”

Adebayo has been an outspoken advocate on social justice issues. He expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement during the NBA bubble season. He sported jerseys with the BLM message and ended each press conference saying, “Black Lives Matter people.” Adebayo called for justice for Breonna Taylor and condemned the Kyle Rittenhouse conviction.

Adebayo and Griner are both star centers in their respective leagues. Griner’s prominence in the WNBA led many to question why she wasn’t freed immediately. Griner is an eight-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Many said she would never have stayed in Russia if she were a male star athlete.

For now, advocates and athletes are relieved Griner is no longer imprisoned in a foreign country.

