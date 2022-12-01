Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `Don't Count Us Out'

Adebayo says the Heat will recover from this season's slow start

Even with frustrations mounting, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo feels the team will eventually get things together.

The Heat's three-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. At 10-12, they are way off last season's pace when they advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

"We'll be back," Adebayo said. "We've had an up and down season these first 22 games. Never count us out, though. That's one thing I'll say about us. You count us out, we'll surprise you."

The Heat have dealt with injuries most of the season. Forward Jimmy Butler has missed the last seven games because of knee and ankle issues. Guard Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have both been sidelined extended periods. Guard Victor Oladipo, who was expected to be a key contributor off the bench, has yet to play this season because of knee soreness.

