Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Hopes To Bounce Back From Rough Opener

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows there will be nights like this in the NBA.

He just wants to make sure he bounces back quickly as possible. Adebayo had 12 points on 5 of 15 shooting in Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Adebayo also had nine rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes.

“It’s a game of inches," Adebayo said. "I missed shots that I make everyday in practice, everyday in shootaround, and they were off by inches. What don’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Adebayo started the game by missing his first six shots and the struggles just snowballed. The Heat are counting on a big season from him, so they need more production than his opening performance.

The Heat are confident Adebayo will rebound.

"That's an anomaly," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He was missing point-blank shots."

