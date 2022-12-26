Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Out Tonight Against Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will not play tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to the Heat, Adebayo is out because of a non-Covid illness.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Max Strus

C Bam Adebayo

F Nikola Jovic

F Jimmy Butler

TIMBERWOLVES

F Anthony Edwards

F Jaden McDaniels

C Rudy Gobert

G Austin Rivers

G D'Angelo Russell

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry: "It's been our season. We've been up and down. We just got to stay level-headed no matter what. You can't get too high, can't get too low. You just got to stay the course and stay the path. We had flashes that we showed how good we are and then we had some flashes we show good we are but then we make mistakes."

