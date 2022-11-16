Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Against The Toronto Raptors

Adebayo will not play against the Raptors tonight in Toronto

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will not play in Wednesday's game at the Toronto Raptors.

Adebayo is dealing with a left knee contusion.

Here's the preview for tonight's game in Toronto:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 35-17 in home games and 24-22 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

RAPTORS

F Thaddeus Young

F Otto Porter Jr

C Christian Koloko

G O.G. Anunoby

G Scottie Barnes

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: "He’s just such a key player. He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner. He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

