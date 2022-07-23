Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Feels Slighted About Defensive Player Of The Year Award

Adebayo says he should've won the honor the past two years

Consider falling short of being the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons motivation for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. 

Adebayo felt he was deserving of the honor given to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart the last two years. While speaking at the Heat's youth clinic earlier this week, Adebayo addressed what he thought was a snub. 

“I should have won it the last two years,” Adebayo said to the campers. "And I will win it this year.”

This isn't the first time Adebayo, who is entering his sixth season, has been vocal about not winning the award. He sounded off the moment he wasn't named one of the three finalists in April.

“Disrespectful,” Adebayo said. “I feel like I can do anything that two out of the three can do. Besides, I mean, I can’t teach height. But they all three play on TV more than me. So I would expect that. They get more TV games, and they get more exposure. People like to talk about them more. Don’t nobody want to talk about us. So, it’s whatever at that point.”

