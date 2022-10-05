Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Working On His Three-Point Shot
The Miami Heat are expecting more perimeter from Bam Adebayo this season.
That's why he opened the preseason at power forward instead of center, where he's played throughout his career. The result was a 22-point effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Tuesday's preseason opener.
Adebayo shot 9 of 17 from the field, making his only 3-point attempt. His play from the arc was an emphasis during the offseason because the Heat want to showcase his versatility.
Mixing and matching," Adebayo said. "Any way to get an open shot. Today it was an open trail. Tomorrow, it might be a pull-up. It just varies. Just keep building from that.
Adebayo is entering his sixth season but this is the one the highest expectations. He is generally regarded as a Top 25 player and the Heat are hoping he can take it to another level this season. Playing power forward alongside center Omer Yurtseven should play a role in that happening.
Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.