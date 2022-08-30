Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade Looks Back On Financial Sacrifices

Wade views giving up money differently now
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since becoming a co-owner of the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has been learning a lot about both basketball and life.

On a recent episode of Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala’s podcast “Point Forward”, Wade said he now realizes the financial sacrifices he made throughout the Heat’s Big 3 tenure didn’t actually need to be made. He also discussed how they came about.

“It was tough to give up, I think I gave up $17 or $20 million,” Wade mentioned. “Now, as someone who’s on the other side of it, I didn’t have to give that money up. I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more. I could have made them spread a little bit of that bread.

“There was a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that this is what they said needs to be done, and this is what we want to do. Let’s get it done, and so we all had to sacrifice financially.”

Wade was so determined to add another championship, he was willing to make whatever sacrifices needed. At the time, he seemed like it paid off, considering the Heat won back-to-back championships. But in hindsight, Wade felt could’ve been more patient.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Speaks On His Early Intimidation Of Pat Riley

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres (1)
News

NBA Analyst Amin Elhassan Criticizes Miami Heat’s Extensive Contracts to Development Players

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_5113336_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Eddie House Sounds Off On Kevin Durant Situation

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues `Revenge Tour' Theme

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18288751_168389536_lowres
News

Chris Paul Shows His Support For Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Open Up with the Fourth-Best Odds to Win the Eastern Conference

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18678811_168389536_lowres
News

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010

By Cory Nelson