Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade Looks Back On Financial Sacrifices

Since becoming a co-owner of the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has been learning a lot about both basketball and life.

On a recent episode of Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala’s podcast “Point Forward”, Wade said he now realizes the financial sacrifices he made throughout the Heat’s Big 3 tenure didn’t actually need to be made. He also discussed how they came about.

“It was tough to give up, I think I gave up $17 or $20 million,” Wade mentioned. “Now, as someone who’s on the other side of it, I didn’t have to give that money up. I could have pushed the envelope a little bit more. I could have made them spread a little bit of that bread.

“There was a lot of things that at the time, as a player, you really didn’t know. You just know that this is what they said needs to be done, and this is what we want to do. Let’s get it done, and so we all had to sacrifice financially.”

Wade was so determined to add another championship, he was willing to make whatever sacrifices needed. At the time, he seemed like it paid off, considering the Heat won back-to-back championships. But in hindsight, Wade felt could’ve been more patient.

