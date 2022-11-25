Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Already Prepared For When Team Returns To Full Strength

Spoelstra says he will deal with having a full roster when time comes

Injuries have played a role in the Miami Heat's slow start this season.

Here's how bad it's been: the Heat have not played a game with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the lineup since defeating the Golden State Warriors Nov. 1.

With Jimmy Butler ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards, it means the Heat haven't played with them for a span of 12 games.

It isn't exactly what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra envisioned this offseason but he still is waiting for the lineup to regain full strength.

"I felt like I spent all of July and August and September with that and then a full coaching retreat," Spoelstra said. "I'm at a point right now we'll get to that when we get to that. We've already spent three months of prep on that."

The Heat are awaiting the return of Butler, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and VIctor Oladipo, who has yet to play this season. When the time comes, Spoelstra will have to once again find a way to determine a rotation.

"That'll be a good high-class problem when we get to that," Spoelstra said. "When we get fully healthy, our depth, what we said, would be a major strength. Right now, it's just about who's available, what do we have to do to function and play closer to our identity, which we're seeing more."

