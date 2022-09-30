Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Comments On Tua Tagovailoa Situation

The Miami Heat are preparing for the start of the regular season by having training camp in the Bahamas.

It didn't stop coach Erik Spoelstra from commenting on the situation regarding Miami Dolphins quarter Tua Tagovailoa. He sustained his second concussion in five games Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Many blamed the Dolphins staff for what happened but here's what Spoelstra had to say about the matter:

“That’s the world we live in right now,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody is looking to blame immediately when something happens. We don’t have all the information. I don’t think that’s fair to jump to all these different conclusions. Teams and medical staffs are very responsible. Not every situation is the exact same thing. So there are protocols in both of our leagues that you have to adhere to. It’s really about being able to compete at the highest level, but also be safe about it.”

