Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Continues To Stress Defense

Spoelstra thinks Heat will reach another once they play consistent defense

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could easily focus on the positives of this three-game winning streak.

The Heat have won despite being without Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on separates and shown grit by closing strong. But Spoelstra still wants to see improvement at the defensive end.

"We have to win games defensively," Spoelstra said. "I feel like our offense is going to get better, particularly in the second half of the season. But our foundation, bread and butter has to be on the defensive side of the floor. I just like seeing it again, us putting our body in front of drives."

This has been different than year's past. The Heat have dealt with inconsistency when defense has been the staple of the organization. They have improved during the winning streak.

They moved from No. 12 to No. 7 in defensive rating (110.8), largely on the strength of holding the Indiana Pacers to 35 percent shooting and 82 points Monday. They are fifth in defensive scoring at 109.2 points a game, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I always say we have to let our defense dictate our offense," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said.

