Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains Decision To Play Udonis Haslem Over Nikola Jovic

The Heat rookie is dealing with a pair of injuries

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made what appeared to be a puzzling decision to play veteran Udonis Haslem instead of rookie Nikola Jovic in Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics.

After the game, Spoelstra explained the decision.

"Niko has a sore foot and sore groin," Spoelstra said. "He's dealing with a couple different things."

It was Haslem first significant playing time in several years. In his 20th season, Haslem has been kept around mostly for motivational purposes. Spoelstra felt the team needed more experience, especially with center Dewayne Dedmon injured.

"With Dewayne out, we just needed a little bit more experience, we just needed a little bit more experience," Spoelstra said. "Niko could've given us good minutes but UD gives you that veteran presence ... All the guys trust UD. He has a way of making everybody play a little bit harder and a little bit tougher."

