Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains The Decision Of Swapping Dru Smith For Orlando Robinson

Spoelstra says the Heat are in need at the center position

The Miami Heat released guard Dru Smith Sunday so they could sign center Orlando Robinson.

On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained the decision at the morning shootaround before tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers. With Omer Yurtseven having not played this season and Dewayne Dedmon still dealing with foot issues, Spoelstra said they needed depth at center.

That was the reason the Heat made the move. They have plenty guards, with Kyle Lowry healthy and Max Strus getting back in the flow.

"I know there's been a lot of movement with that position but we still feel great about all of our guys from a developmental standpoint," Spoelstra said. "Dru was really good here. That's now than it was two weeks ago. Right now, we feel like the position of center is a bigger position in need right now. Orlando has played well."

